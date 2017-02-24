Winnipeg police arrest man accused of stealing $45K worth of goods from shipping company

WINNIPEG — A 24-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested for stealing approximately $45,000 over three months from the company he worked for.

Winnipeg police were told in mid-February of a series of thefts occurring at a local outlet of an international shipping company.

Police found the employee had stolen a number of electronic devices awaiting delivery from the company’s warehouse. The employee then placed the stolen devices for sale online and received around $20,000 for them.

He was arrested by investigators and released on a promise to appear.