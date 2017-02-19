$5.5M fire at west Edmonton apartment complex was arson: sources

Fire investigators have determined Thursday morning’s fire at Westridge Estates apartments was arson, sources tell Global News.

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 76 Avenue and 172 Street shortly after 8 a.m. and arrived on scene within five minutes.

The fire, which began in a third floor suite, quickly spread and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the four-storey apartment building, which is owned by Boardwalk rentals.

About 40 firefighters responded and remained on scene throughout the day Thursday and Friday, putting out hot spots and working to determine the cause.

The blaze caused an estimated $5.5 million worth of damage.

One resident with mobility issues had to be rescued from the fourth floor. Alberta Health Services said two patients were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews evacuated 102 suites in the apartment building, and the Red Cross is helping 46 people forced out of their homes by the fire.