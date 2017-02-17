Bathrobe and coat all Edmonton woman could save from $5.5M apartment fire

A bathrobe and a coat. That’s all Mary-Michael Kennedy has left after fire destroyed her home of 14 years Thursday.

Kennedy lived on the fourth floor, directly above the unit where the fire is believed to have started at about 8 a.m. at Westridge Estates in west Edmonton. About 40 firefighters responded and remained on scene throughout the day Thursday and Friday, putting out hot spots and working to determine the cause. It’s estimated the blaze caused $5.5 million worth of damage.

Kennedy said she woke to a beautiful morning and within 10 minutes, everything had changed.

“I opened the door and the smoke… I knew then that the fire alarm was not just a testing situation. It was for real.”

Kennedy grabbed her jacket and ran out the door, shoeless. By the time she was in the hallway the fire had spread into her unit.

“The fire in the bedroom had lit through the wall and my whole office was on fire,” she said. “It was red everywhere and hot.

“I panicked. And the smoke was so bad I couldn’t see and my throat was burning and my eyes were watering,” she said. “You don’t know how you’re going to react… You panic because the fire is coming and the smoke and you gotta get out.

“I just flew out and came out with my bathrobe and my coat and that’s it.”

From there, Kennedy said she could do nothing but stand and watch as 14 years of memories went up in flames.

“I was just watching my whole world just burn up.”

She said her downstairs neighbour told her his roommate started the fire.

“He told me that it started in his place. He said, ‘it’s not my fault, it’s not my fault. She started it.'”

Kennedy said she and other residents have been concerned the man was storing gasoline in his suite.

“It was in the last couple weeks. I came home from work a couple times and there was a very strong smell of gas.”

It’s not known when or if residents will be allowed to return home. Kennedy said she feels overwhelmed.

“I’m trying to think that it’s going to be OK. I’ve got good insurance so everything will be covered, I can replace it. But you don’t go out today and replace $50,000 worth of belongings.

“It takes a long time to build it all back up again.”

The Red Cross said it is currently assisting 46 people forced out of their homes by the fire.

