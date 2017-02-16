Large apartment building fire in west Edmonton’s Callingwood area
A fire broke out at a west Edmonton apartment complex Thursday morning in the Callingwood area.
Fire crews were called to the Westridge Estates B apartment complex at 7611-172 St. around 8 a.m.
The extent of the damage is not known as the fire is still burning, but flames can be seen shooting from the roof of the four-story apartment building, which is owned by Boardwalk rentals.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Global News has a crew on scene.
More to come…
