Large apartment building fire in west Edmonton’s Callingwood area

A fire broke out at a west Edmonton apartment complex Thursday morning in the Callingwood area.

Fire crews were called to the Westridge Estates B apartment complex at 7611-172 St. around 8 a.m.

The extent of the damage is not known as the fire is still burning, but flames can be seen shooting from the roof of the four-story apartment building, which is owned by Boardwalk rentals.

People are asked to avoid the area.

