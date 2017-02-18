Help needed for Edmontonians displaced by apartment fire

Edmonton Emergency Relief Services Society is working with the Red Cross to help those affected by a massive apartment fire Thursday.

Over 40 firefighters were called to the Westridge Estates B apartment complex at 7611-172 St. just after 8 a.m. to battle the blaze.

It’s believed the fire began in a third floor suite and quickly spread. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the four-storey apartment building, which is owned by Boardwalk rentals.

Firefighters evacuated over 100 suites in the building and there is no word on when dozens of the displaced residents will be allowed back into their homes.

Many are currently being cared for by the Red Cross.

On Sunday, EERSS will open its doors to collect donations for the fire victims.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the EERSS office located at 10255 104 St.

Organizers say the supplies needed most include toiletries, new socks and underwear in all sizes ranging from children to adults.

There is also a need for basic clothing including t-shirts and sweat pants for all ages and in all sizes.