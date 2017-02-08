Falconridge fire sees man suffer serious burns on his face and hands

Calgary firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in a four-unit condo complex on Falconridge Drive in Calgary’s northeast on Tuesday night.

Paramedics arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. and treated a man suffering from serious burns to his face and hands.

He is now in stable, non life-threatening condition, according to EMS spokesman Adam Loria.

Most of the damage was contained to one of the units, according to Battalion Chief Paul LeBlanc, with the Calgary Fire Department.

A neighbouring apartment sustained minor damage, said LeBlanc.

Firefighters will remain on scene into Wednesday morning looking for hot spots. Fire investigators will begin their investigation when it’s safe to get inside.

The three other units in the complex have been evacuated.

