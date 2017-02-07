Winnipeg Blue Bombers open 2017 season in Saskatchewan
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have an extra week to prepare for the upcoming season.
The CFL club will kick off the 2017 campaign with a bye before visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Canada Day. The Week 2 match up will mark the first ever game played at Regina’s new football stadium.
Winnipeg’s home opener takes place July 7 at Investors Group Field against the Calgary Stampeders. The Bombers have three two-game homestands scheduled this season. Their longest road trip is also two games, which it has two of.
The Bombers head to Vancouver on July 21 for a Western Semi-Final rematch against the B.C. Lions.
The Labour Day Classic is set for Sept. 3 in Saskatchewan with the Banjo Bowl going the following Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg’s second bye of the season will take place during Week 13. It closes the regular season on Nov. 3 by facing the Stampeders in Calgary.
The Bombers will once again play a pair of pre-season games on June 10 in Saskatchewan and June 15 at home against the Edmonton Eskimos.
Complete Winnipeg Blue Bombers game schedule:
