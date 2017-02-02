Blue Bombers poke fun at Rider Nation with new billboard in Regina

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are creating a buzz in Regina with a billboard that has popped up in the Queen City.

The billboard that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers put up on the corner of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive shows an image of former Rider receivers Weston Dressler and Ryan Smith beside text letting people know that Winnipeg is only a six hour drive from Regina.

“Winnipeg-Saskatchewan is one of the longest standing rivalries in all of sports, and it’s always fun to engage back and forth with it. The billboards are just another way to get the great fans of both teams thinking about the 2017 season, and maybe convert a couple of green to blue and gold,” The Bombers organization said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time that these two teams have posted billboards in opposing cities. Back in 2011, before the Labour Day game, Winnipeg had a billboard outside Mosaic Stadium showing the teams two records and saying Saskatchewan is just a little backwards.

Also back in 2014, the Riders got in on the fun and posted a billboard in Winnipeg remind fans that green is the new blue.

The Riders have also posted billboards in other rival CFL cities including Vancouver, Hamilton and Edmonton.