Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign quarterback Matt Nichols

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed quarterback Matt Nichols to a new deal.

Nichols took over from quarterback Drew Willy as Winnipeg’s starting quarterback after the team lost four of its first five games this past season.

Nichols then led the Bombers to seven straight wins.

Once Nichols established himself as Winnipeg’s No. 1 quarterback, Willy was traded to Toronto.

Winnipeg went on to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, but couldn’t get past the B.C. Lions in the West Division semifinal, dropping a heartbreaking 32-31 decision in Vancouver.

A top priority for the Bombers this off season was to retain Nichols, as he was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14, 2017.