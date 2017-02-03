Islamophobia hotline in Alberta sees ‘significant jump’ in calls

A toll-free Islamophobia help hotline in Alberta has seen a dramatic increase in calls in the last week.

Faisal Suri, president of the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, said the hotline for Muslims who have faced discrimination previously received four to five calls a week.

Suri said calls are coming in three to four times a day since last weekend, in the wake of the ban on travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump as well as the Quebec City mosque shooting.

He could not disclose the severity of the issues behind the calls but said they range from verbal abuse to notes left on vehicles.

Suri said the increase was unexpected and calls the “significant jump” a concern. He said some of the calls come from those who are seeking support and help while other calls are hate calls to the hotline.

All calls are investigated and those deemed to be hate crimes are forwarded to police.

The hotline is province-wide but there was no geographical breakdown of where the calls are coming from.

Those who experience an Islamophobic encounter in Alberta can call 1-800-607-3312 and leave a message or they can send an email to report@ampac.ca.

AMPAC says they will respond within 24 hours.

