Quebec City mosque left with blood stains, bullet holes after deadly shooting

Reporters were given a tour of the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec on Wednesday, the site of the deadly Quebec City shooting that left six people dead.

There are large bullet holes in the walls, several broken windows and blood stains smeared on the walls and the carpet.

“It’s our heart, this mosque, this mosque is the heart of our community here. We are attacked in our heart,” said Mohamed Labidi, former president of the mosque.

The mosque released a video on its Facebook page early Wednesday morning, showing the carnage from the shooting.

The silence in the mosque is striking, as the camera moves slowly to count the abandoned shoes, a chair in the center of the room and a prayer mat in the corner.

The police perimeter has since been taken down and the mosque was reopened to worshipers Wednesday morning, with a handful of people coming to pray.

I've just been in the Mosque where 6 people were killed. There are graphic images I won't tweet but here is a bullet hole in a wall. pic.twitter.com/BkPDQMF4Gb — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) February 1, 2017

Speaking with reporters Tuesday morning, hospital officials said two people remain in critical condition with abdominal injuries.

Each victim suffered from three to six bullet wounds, a hospital official said.

The suspect in the attack, university student Alexandre Bissonnette, faces six charges of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted firearm.

Until his arrest, Bissonnette had been working in the call centre for Hema-Quebec, which manages the blood supply in the province.

The attack on the centre happened around 8 p.m. Sunday when Bissonnette allegedly walked into the mosque and opened fire during evening prayers.

The victims were identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane and Ibrahima Barry.

Vigils were held in many cities across the country Monday night for the victims of the attack and to show solidarity with Canada’s Muslim population.

“Xenophobia, racism and exclusion are present here,” Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said.

“We have to acknowledge that and work together.”

