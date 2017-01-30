Quebec City shooting: Professor, local butcher among victims

The six men killed in a shooting Sunday night inside a Quebec City mosque included a government IT worker, a popular butcher and a professor.

Police and Quebec’s coroner released an official list of the dead Monday evening. All victims were male and between 39 and 60 years old.

Early Monday, the Islamic centre where the shooting unfolded confirmed on its Facebook page that at least some of the victims were fathers.

“Our thoughts are with the children who had to learn their fathers were dead,” a post in French said. “May Allah give them endurance and patience.”

The victims have been identified as:

Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42 years old;

Abdelkrim Hassane, 41;

Khaled Belkacemi, 60;

Aboubaker Thabti, 44;

Azzeddine Soufiane, 57;

Ibrahima Barry, 39.

The coroner’s office will be conducting an autopsy in the coming days to determine the official cause of death.

READ MORE: False reports circulating about Quebec mosque shooter’s identity

Two of the victims were Guinean nationals, the government of that country reported Monday.

“In this painful circumstance, the government of Guinea expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the Canadian government, the families of the disappeared, and the entire nation,” said a statement on the government’s website.

“Guinean representatives in Canada are actively engaged in meeting the families of our compatriots and expressing the support of the nation as a whole.”

Azzedine Soufiane

Azzeddine Soufiane, a father of three who was originally from Morocco, was the owner of a halal butcher shop known as Assalam near the mosque, TVA reported

The shop was closed on Monday, and flowers had been left outside.

Local imam Karim Elabed described Soufiane in an interview as an important member of the community and a longtime Quebec City resident who often helped guide newcomers to the provincial capital.

“Mr. Soufiane was someone who was well known in Quebec because he opened one of the first community businesses here,” said Elabed.

“Myself, when I arrived here eight years ago, (his shop) was the first place I learned about and pretty much all of Quebec’s Muslims did their groceries there.”

Soufiane was the first person that Ali Ouldache met when he arrived in Quebec City from France in 2007.

“It (his store) was really my refuge and we became friends after that,” Ouldache said.

“He was a father to everyone, a brother to everyone – very tolerant, very respectful.”

Khaled Belkacemi

L’Université Laval identified Khaled Belkacemi, a professor of soil and agri-food engineering at the school, as being among the men killed in the mosque before the list of names was released.

READ MORE: Alexandre Bissonnette identified as alleged gunman

The school issued a statement confirming the news at 3 p.m.

University rector Denis Brière offered “his most sincere condolences” to Belkacemi’s wife (herself a professor at the university), his extended family and his colleagues.

“I am extremely saddened by this horrible news,” said Brière.

“My thoughts are with the spouse and family of Professor Belkacemi; A colleague who will be greatly missed.”

Belkacemi studied both in Algeria and in Canada, eventually earning his PhD at Sherbrooke University.

WATCH: Cultural centre’s president speaks of loss, tragedy for the community after shooting

Abdelkrim Hassane

Abdelkrim Hassane had three daughters, aged 10, eight and 15 months. pic.twitter.com/U0TJQHTLgR — Connie Walker (@connie_walker) January 31, 2017

Another father of three, Hassane was initially identified by friend Ali Hamadi. Hamadi said he left the mosque a few minutes before the shooting and that Hassane was killed.

Hamadi said Hassane worked in information technology for the government and that he was a father with three daughters and a wife. Media reports say he was Algerian.

Aboubaker Thabti

Les victimes de l'#attentatquebec: Aboubaker Thabti, 44 ans, pharmacien de formation, installé à Québec en 2012 avec conjointe et enfants. pic.twitter.com/ehyG8h36jr — Le Devoir (@LeDevoir) January 30, 2017

Friends say Aboubaker Thabti lived five minutes from the mosque.

Thabti worked in a pharmacy and had two young children, believed to be around the ages of three and 10 years old.

Mamadou Tanou and Ibrahima Barry

Mamadou Tanou Barry was a technician at Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, while Ibrahima worked at Quebec’s health insurance board. Media reports say they were friends originally from Guinea.

A father of four young children, Ibrahima lived on La Pérade street in Sainte-Foy and his wife is believed to be in poor health.

A friend of the two told The Globe and Mail they lived on different floors of the same apartment building.

Mamadou Tanou also had two young children.

Tanou’s mother had just arrived in Quebec from Guinea on Saturday to visit her son and his family, Souleymane Bah, president of l’Association guinéenne de Québec, told Le Journal de Quebec.