Quebec City mosque shooting: Alleged gunmen identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, Mohamed Khadir

Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir have been identified as the two alleged gunmen in a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and wounded 19 others, according to multiple Quebec media reports.

Radio Canada, Le Journal de Quebec and TVA identified Bissonnette and Khadir as the two alleged gunmen citing anonymous police sources.

The horrific shooting occurred inside at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Quebec City’s Ste-Foy neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. ET. Two masked gunmen entered the building and opened fire, according to witnesses and police.

VIDEO GALLERY: Quebec City shooting

The victims were identified as males that ranged in age from age 39 to 60. Five people remain in hospital, with three of those in critical condition and the two others stable. At least 14 others suffered minor injuries, the University of Quebec Hospital Centre spokeswoman Genevieve Dupuis said Monday at a press conference.

Thirty-nine people escaped the mosque shooting without injuries.

Quebec police say one suspect was arrested at the scene of the attack and the second suspect called 911 from his car, saying he was armed but was willing to cooperate with police.

“For the moment, nothing leads us to believe there are other suspects linked to the event, but you’ll understand we’re not taking chances and we’re making necessary verifications to make sure there aren’t any,” police spokesperson Christine Coulombe told The Canadian Press.

Ins. Denis Turcotte of the Quebec City police force said the second suspect stopped his car and said he was waiting for police to arrest him. He was taken into custody near Ile d’Orleans around 9 p.m.

WATCH: Canadian leaders express outrage and shock at Quebec mosque attack

Police said the suspects are “not known to police” and investigators are looking into the possibility they are students at a local university. Police have not released a motive for the shooting but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and officials in Quebec have called it an act of terrorism.

The RCMP did not want to give the ethnic origin of the two accused but said they were not previously known to authorities.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge,” Trudeau said in a statement. “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” he said.

READ MORE: Anti-Muslim incidents in Quebec: a timeline

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said the shooting should be treated as terror attack.

“It’s a murderous act directed at a specific community,” he told reporters at news conference early Monday morning. “I think the majority of citizens, not just in Quebec but elsewhere, would describe it that way.”

Members of Canada’s Muslim community condemned the attack, with many calling for tighter security around other mosques in the country. The Quebec mosque where the shooting occurred had previously been targeted by hate crimes.

“The fact that the attack was on a mosque strongly suggests that this was a hate crime and an act of terrorism. This is the nightmare scenario that Canadian Muslims have been dreading,” Ihsaan Gardee, NCCM’s executive director, said in a statement. “There is already a growing and documented climate of Islamophobia in Canada. There are legitimate fears that Trump’s so-called Muslim ban and accompanying rhetoric will lead to more hate, and further acts of violence like this.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama, one of the largest Muslim communities in Canada, also spoke out against the attack.

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in a mosque in Quebec City and we pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded,” said national president Lal Khan Malik. “We are taking steps to ensure that all members of the community feel secure and safe.”

More to come…

*With files from Adam Frisk, The Canadian Press and the Associated Press