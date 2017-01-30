Police search for motive in deadly terror attack on Quebec City mosque

Police are searching for a motive after two gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers Sunday night, killing six people and injuring another eight, three of them critically.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said two people were in custody after what officials called a terrorist attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

Police said the victims in the bloody massacre ranged in age from 39 to about 60. All were men.

SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe told reporters Sunday it’s too early to determine a motive behind the rampage.

On Monday morning, a spokesperson for l’Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus said five people injured in the shooting were being treated at the hospital. Three of the victims are listed in critical condition and two were in stable condition.

“Five people injured in critical condition at the hospital Jesus, those people spent a portion of the night in the operation block and they have all made it out of the operational block,” Geneviève Dupuis said. “As of now it’s impossible to give you the details of their health status. But what we can tell you is they’re hospitalized, they spent a portion of the night in surgery.”

As of Monday morning, little is known about the two suspects in custody. Citing a source close to the investigation, Radio-Canada reported police are investigating whether the suspects attended Laval University.

Speaking with reporters, Éric Bauce, executive vice-president and development at Laval University, said he could not confirm the suspects are students at the post-secondary institution, adding that the school is in direct contact with police.

Police have yet to release the names of the alleged attackers but several French media news outlets identified the suspects as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed El Khadir.

During a press conference Monday morning, the SQ said one suspect was arrested at the scene of the attack, while the second suspect fled the scene and later called 911 from his car. Police said the suspect identified himself as being involved in the shooting and wanted to co-operate with officers.

The suspect was arrested around 9 p.m. near Ile d’Orleans, about 35 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard repeatedly called for solidarity in a news conference on Sunday.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community he said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

Couillard added that he doesn’t expect further terrorist attacks, but that people need to be prepared.

“Quebec City today has been hit by terrorism. Hard to believe such a peaceful, beautiful city that such a thing could happen,” Couillard said.

On Sunday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) also condemned the attack and said Islamophobia is on the rise in Canada.

“The fact that the attack was on a mosque strongly suggests that this was a hate crime and an act of terrorism. This is the nightmare scenario that Canadian Muslims have been dreading,” Ihsaan Gardee, NCCM’s executive director, said in a statement. “There is already a growing and documented climate of Islamophobia in Canada. There are legitimate fears that Trump’s so-called Muslim ban and accompanying rhetoric will lead to more hate, and further acts of violence like this.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama also spoke out against the attack.

“We are deeply saddened by the attack that took place in a mosque in Quebec City and we pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded,” national president Lal Khan Malik said in a statement. “We are taking steps to ensure that all members of the community feel secure and safe.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack cowardly and said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Sainte-Foy and all Canadians.”

Trudeau will travel Monday to Quebec City after making a statement in the House of Commons about Sunday’s attack.

Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose will also travel to Quebec after accepting an invitation from the prime minister.

World leaders also condemned Sunday night’s “odious attack” on the Quebec City mosque.

In a statement early Monday morning, French President François Hollande said “France stands by the victims and their families.”

“The terrorists wanted to attack the spirit of peace and tolerance of the citizens of Quebec,” Hollande said. “France stands at the sides of the victims and their families.”

France has suffered from a string of terror attacks, including the 2015 attack on a concert hall, soccer stadium and a café in Paris that left 130 people dead; and last July, the deadly rampage on a large crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice.

