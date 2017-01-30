Canada
January 30, 2017 5:21 am

Anti-Muslim incidents in Quebec: a timeline

271837_10100672125736641_1074734122_o By National Online Journalist  Global News

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Quebec City mayor Régis Labeaume said Quebec stands in solidarity with the Muslim community following a tragic shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left 6 dead.

“We are with you,” Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard told the province’s Muslims, hours after six people were confirmed killed and eight hurt in a terrorist attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, a mosque in the provincial capital, on Sunday night.

Couillard repeatedly called for solidarity, saying to Muslims, “This is your home. We are all Quebecers.”

But people who practice Islam haven’t always been made to feel so welcome in the province.

Here are a series of incidents that have targeted mosques and Muslims in Quebec:

2012: Windows were smashed and two cars almost torched in the parking lot at Outaouais Islamic Centre in Gatineau, Que. The Canadian Council on America-Islamic Relations said the attack should be investigated as a hate crime.

The Outaouais Islamic Centre.

Wikimedia Commons user Toronto10

2012: The same mosque was attacked with graffiti depicting the Star of David, and messages that read, “Vive David,” “F*** Arab,” “F*** Halal.”

A man looks at new vandalism on the front door of the Outaouais Islamic Centre in Gatineau , Quebec on Thursday, January 5, 2012. The Gatineau mosque was also vandalized earlier this week when windows were smashed and a car was attempted to be lit on fire.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

2012: The president of the Mosque of Aylmer received an email telling Muslims to leave Canada, CBC News reported.

The Mosque of Aylmer.

Google Street View

2013: Police probed an incident in which a mosque in Saguenay, Que. was splattered with a substance that was suspected to be pig’s blood.

A Rio Tinto-Alcan plant is pictured near a residential area in the Arvida district of Saguenay, 225 kilometres northeast of Quebec City on Nov. 10, 2010.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

2013 – 2014: Abdelbari Souibgui, a halal butcher from Sherbrooke, Que., told The Globe and Mail his shop was vandalized three times within seven months. Bullet-sized holes pierced the plate glass on his store and he also found signs reading “No to Islam” there.

In this photo taken Friday, March 9, 2012, a butcher arranges halal meat at a butcher shop in Paris.

AP Photo/Michel Euler

2014: The Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, and other mosques, were targeted with messages saying, “Islam, get out of my home.”

2016: Someone left a gift-wrapped pig’s head outside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

  • With files from Reuters
