5 dead after shooting at Quebec City mosque: mosque president

A shooting at a Quebec City mosque Sunday night has left five people dead and others wounded.

It occurred at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, the mosque’s president told media. Local reports say the 911 call came in around 7:55 p.m. ET.

“Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque‘s president, Mohamed Yangui.

Police say two people have been arrested, but have not confirmed the number of dead or wounded.

Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir. — SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017

Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

A video posted on the official Facebook page of the mosque shows multiple police cars and an ambulance on scene.

The Centre, which is located in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City, was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.

Officials quickly condemned the shooting on Twitter. Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard said that the province ” categorically rejects this barbaric violence,” and that his provincial government has “mobilized” to ensure public safety, though no details were provided.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said he was deeply saddened by the loss.

Fusillade au Centre culturel islamique: le gouvernement est mobilisé pour assurer la sécurité de la population de #Québec. #polqc — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Unissons-nous contre la violence. Solidarité avec les Québécois de confession musulmane. — Philippe Couillard (@phcouillard) January 30, 2017

Profondément attristé par pertes de vie + blessés à Ste-Foy — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) January 30, 2017

With files from Reuters and the Canadian Press.