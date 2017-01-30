False reports circulating about Quebec mosque shooter’s identity

Parody Twitter accounts are circulating false and unverified details about the identities of the shooters in a Quebec-area mosque on Sunday.

Six people were killed during the shooting at the mosque in Sainte-Foy, outside Quebec City, Sunday evening. Police said that two people have been arrested, but would not confirm the number of dead or wounded.

The Twitter account “Reuter New Braek,” which identifies itself as a parody account in its profile, tweeted that police had identified the assailants as two white supremacists, David Aurine and Mathieu Fournier. Police had not publicly identified any suspects at that time.

Suspect in #Quebec city mosque attack wrote a book called "Do the Philippines" – a guide on how to have sex Filipino women pic.twitter.com/ljNwQyv3Hm — Reuter New Braek (@ReutersBrk) January 30, 2017

It's not my fault modern journalists are all gullible morons — Reuter New Braek (@ReutersBrk) January 30, 2017

The tweet was retweeted over 1,000 times in roughly one hour. Many Twitter users weighed in though, saying that this tweet was obviously false and that a lot of “fake news” was circulating about the attack. The website “The Daily Beast” ran a story citing the Reuters parody account on its site and was the target of much of the ridicule.

.@TheDailyBeast published the "names of the shooters" from Quebec City mosque attack…names taken from a PARODY Reuters account! #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/76TiFU4MdB — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 30, 2017

FAKE NEWS ALERT! Daily Beast trolled into falsely accusing two American men of the Quebec mosque shooting. https://t.co/AD1z3r0i4t pic.twitter.com/eK9QKQ2rzd — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 30, 2017