Quebec City Mosque Shooting: Eiffel Tower goes dark to honour victims

The Eiffel Tower went dark early Tuesday morning just after midnight to honour the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.

The City of Paris’ Twitter account issued a tweet Monday announcing, “In tribute to the victims of the attack tonight, @LaTourEiffel will be extinguished after midnight.”

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to show my support to Quebec and Canadian people. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/Tf3VCOjcjh — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) January 30, 2017

The Tower’s Twitter account also stated, “I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to show my support to Quebec and Canadian people.”

World leaders from around the globe offered their support to the Canadian government on Monday.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st degree murder

French President Francois Hollande has condemned the “odious attack” on a Quebec mosque and offered support for Canada’s leaders.

Pope Francis also condemned the attack, calling for mutual respect among people of different faiths.

“The Holy Father firmly condemns the violence that engenders such suffering, and begs the Lord for the gift of mutual respect and peace.”

U.S. President Donald Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express support and offer assistance.

WATCH: Vigil held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for victims of Quebec City mosque shooting

Six were killed and five others were wounded when a lone gunman opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers.

The attack occurred inside the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in the neighbourhood of Ste-Foy just before 8 p.m. ET, when a masked gunman entered the building and opened fire, according to witnesses and police.

READ MORE: Quebec City shooting: Professor, local butcher among victims

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

WATCH: Terror attack on Quebec mosque shocks the country

Five people remain in hospital, with two of those in critical condition and the three others stable. At least 14 others suffered minor injuries and were released, according to the University of Quebec Hospital Centre spokeswoman Genevieve Dupuis.

Thirty-nine people escaped the mosque shooting without injuries.

With files from Andrew Russell and wire services