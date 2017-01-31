Canada
Hospital to provide update on victims of Quebec City mosque terror attack

By Staff The Canadian Press

QUEBEC – A Quebec City hospital is to provide an update this morning on the condition of those still being treated for injuries sustained in a devastating mosque attack that killed six men.

A 27-year-old university student, Alexandre Bissonnette, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called “a terrorist act.”

Police have offered no information on what they believe motivated Sunday’s shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec.

According to police and witnesses, a man entered the mosque and opened fire without warning during evening prayers.

Six men were killed and 19 others were wounded.

The horrific act prompted several vigils across the country and expressions of sympathy from around the world.

Global News