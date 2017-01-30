Quebec City mosque shooting: Timeline of police response to attack

Six people were killed and five critically injured Sunday night in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.
At 7:50 p.m., police receive several calls from the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec reporting that shots had been fired.
Police quickly arrive onsite and arrest one suspect.
Officers go inside the mosque and realize there are many victims.
The attack is considered a major incident. All available police staff in Quebec City, including canine units, are called in.
Police set up a security perimeter around the site.
At 8:10 p.m., a second suspect calls 911 asking to speak with investigators. He tells police he will wait for officers at an access road near the Ile-d’Orleans bridge.
Police go to the meeting spot and arrest the suspect at 9 p.m.
More officers go to the mosque to provide support for those on scene. A command post is established.
At 10 p.m., an RCMP national security task force is deployed.
SQ spokesperson Christine Coulombe says it is too early to determine a motive behind the rampage.
Security is increased at other mosques in the city as well as the Université Laval campus.
Flags at City Hall in Montreal and the National Assembly in Quebec City fly at half-mast.
Vigils are organized across the country.
