Montreal police increasing presence around mosques after Quebec City attack

Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet said Monday there will be an increased police presence at mosques around the city following the attack in Quebec City.

He is also expected to meet with Muslim leaders.

Le @SPVM accentue la présence près des mosquées qui sont ouvertes pour la prière du matin. #Quebec — Philippe Pichet SPVM (@Dir_Pichet) January 30, 2017

The police chief also extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

Mes pensées et ceux des employés du @SPVM vont aux victimes de l'attentat terroriste @villequebec @SPVQ_police #attentatquebec — Philippe Pichet SPVM (@Dir_Pichet) January 30, 2017

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has increased surveillance around the city and said flags at City Hall will fly at half-mast.

“Diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we must fight against all forms of violence,” he said.

Je suis en contact avec notre directeur de police. Nous avons augmenté notre surveillance sur le terrain à tous les niveaux. — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) January 30, 2017

#FusilladeSteFoy – #SPVM mobilisé avec les autres corps policiers de la structure de gestion policière contre le terrorisme #SGPCT — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 30, 2017

Attack in Quebec City

Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

At his request, the flag at Quebec’s National Assembly will fly at half-mast.

Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting.

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.