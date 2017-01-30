Montreal police increasing presence around mosques after Quebec City attack
Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet said Monday there will be an increased police presence at mosques around the city following the attack in Quebec City.
READ MORE: False reports circulating about Quebec mosque shooter’s identity
He is also expected to meet with Muslim leaders.
The police chief also extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has increased surveillance around the city and said flags at City Hall will fly at half-mast.
“Diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we must fight against all forms of violence,” he said.
WATCH BELOW: Attack at Quebec City mosque
Attack in Quebec City
Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.
Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.
READ MORE: Anti-Muslim incidents in Quebec: a timeline
In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”
At his request, the flag at Quebec’s National Assembly will fly at half-mast.
READ MORE: Canadian leaders express outrage and shock at Quebec mosque attack
Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting.
The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.