‘Islamophobia exists,’ Montreal Muslim community in shock following Quebec City mosque attack

The Muslim community in Quebec is reeling after the attacks on a Quebec City mosque Sunday night.

“Shocking. Even in our worst nightmares, we would not have even thought such a terror, such a magnitude of an attack could even happen,” said Samer Majzoub, Canadian Muslim Forum president on Global News Morning.

“One of the men that was killed yesterday left his four kids, but said ‘I will be back in five, six minutes. He’s back, but unfortunately back to be buried. How shocking, how sad is this?”

Two suspects stormed into the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy as people were praying and opened fire, killing six and injuring at least eight others.

“We have to be honest about this. Islamophobia is rising and has been rising for so long,” said Majzoub.

“We don’t have to hide this. We have been screaming loudly to say, ‘Islamophobia exists.’ It should not be denied. “

Majzoub said he doesn’t believe the attack had anything to do with Donald Trump’s Muslim ban in the U.S.

Rather, he argued the attack must have been planned in advance.

“I don’t think the community has slept. I have been receiving phone calls from parents: ‘do we send our children to schools?'” Majzoub said.

“Imagine it this way, we have to wake up to this. This is Canada. This is not any other place. We are not witnessing a civil war here. This is extremely sad, very alarming.”

Majzoub said he hopes authorities continue to take the situation as seriously as possible.

“When we have hatred of freedom of speech, sometimes there will be crazy people coming to express it on their own way and unfortunately, we see terror in Quebec City,” he said.

“The shock waves, by the way, are not limited to Quebec City or Montreal or Quebec or even Canada. It is all over the world.”

Vigils and increased security

Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet said Monday there will be an increased police presence at mosques and around Montreal following the attack.

Flags at City Hall in Montreal and the National Assembly in Quebec City will fly at half-mast.

A mass vigil is set to be held at the Jean-Talon train station, by the Parc Metro exit at 6 p.m. Monday.

Another vigil is set to take place at the Saint-Michel Metro station at 5:30 p.m.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting.

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.

