Crime

Teenage girls in Manitoba charged with 2nd-degree, attempted murder

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted May 6, 2024 5:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It will not be fine’: Winnipeg youth system needs revamp in light of increased crime, advocate says'
‘It will not be fine’: Winnipeg youth system needs revamp in light of increased crime, advocate says
WATCH: A recent spate of violent crimes committed by Winnipeg youth — with the youngest suspect only 13 years old — is a sign that the entire system is broken and must be re-evaluated, a local advocate says. Marney Blunt reports. – Mar 15, 2024
Two teenage girls, 14 and 13 years old, are behind bars and facing charges for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Early Saturday morning, Manitoba RCMP were told about a disturbance at a home in Easterville.

When police arrived, officers said a 32-year-old woman was found in critical condition and later died. A 35-year-old woman was also found close by with non-life-threatening injuries, and is currently recovering in hospital.

Mounties are still investigating.

Homicide suspect charged with second-degree murder
