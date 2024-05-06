Teenage girls in Manitoba charged with 2nd-degree, attempted murder

Two teenage girls, 14 and 13 years old, are behind bars and facing charges for second-degree murder and attempted murder.
Early Saturday morning, Manitoba RCMP were told about a disturbance at a home in Easterville.
When police arrived, officers said a 32-year-old woman was found in critical condition and later died. A 35-year-old woman was also found close by with non-life-threatening injuries, and is currently recovering in hospital.
Mounties are still investigating.
