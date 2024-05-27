Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing young children in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
The Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
The Quebec Provincial Police patch is shown at a news conference in Quebec City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. jqb
Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for two missing children in St-Vallier, about 60 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Evelyne Gourgues, 3, and Charles Gourgues, 2, were last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Quebec provincial police issued the Amber Alert on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police issued the Amber Alert on Monday afternoon. Quebec provincial police
Police allege they were abducted by 40-year-old Keven Gourgues. He weighs 185 pounds and is five feet seven inches tall.

He was driving a white Honda Civic with a black hood. The license plate is 53V ACE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

No other details have been provided.

