Amber Alert issued for 2 missing young children in Quebec

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for two missing children in St-Vallier, about 60 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Evelyne Gourgues, 3, and Charles Gourgues, 2, were last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Quebec provincial police issued the Amber Alert on Monday afternoon.

Police allege they were abducted by 40-year-old Keven Gourgues. He weighs 185 pounds and is five feet seven inches tall.

He was driving a white Honda Civic with a black hood. The license plate is 53V ACE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

No other details have been provided.