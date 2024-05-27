Amber Alert issued for 2 missing young children in Quebec

Quebec provincial police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for two missing children in St-Vallier, about 60 kilometres east of Quebec City.
Evelyne Gourgues, 3, and Charles Gourgues, 2, were last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Police allege they were abducted by 40-year-old Keven Gourgues. He weighs 185 pounds and is five feet seven inches tall.
He was driving a white Honda Civic with a black hood. The license plate is 53V ACE.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
No other details have been provided.
