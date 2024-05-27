Trista Sutter ‘safe and sound’ after concern over Ryan Sutter’s cryptic posts

Send this page to someone via email

Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter is just fine, but don’t expect to hear the full story about her mysterious absence any time soon.

On Saturday, 51-year-old Trista broke her silence about a series of unusual social media posts made by her husband Ryan Sutter earlier this month. Ryan’s posts, which told his followers Trista was away from her family and seemingly not in contact, sparked concern amid admirers of the first-ever Bachelorette couple.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” Trista wrote on Instagram.

Trista made her statement alongside a photo of her, Ryan, 49, and their two children, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 14.

“In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful,” Trista said. “For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.”

Without disclosing where she’s been — or why Ryan said she’s been without communication — Trista said an “opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself” to her.

“With the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands,” she said.

Trista said her “stoic husband” Ryan made his cryptic posts out of love for her, so that they would reach her on her “travels.”

She told her followers that she and Ryan often use social media “like a digital diary.”

“Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention,” she said. “This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions.”

However, Trista said Ryan’s posts reached her and gave her the emotional strength to combat “some serious self doubt and fear.”

“He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share,” Trista said.

She assured her followers she would share the rest of the story “in due time.”

“After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!” she concluded.

Trista also shared several Instagram stories of Ryan and their kids lounging on the beach and enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

Trista and Ryan married in 2003 after becoming a couple in the inaugural season of The Bachelorette.

Ryan’s social media posts beginning earlier this month triggered worry and fascination over the behind-the-scenes lives of the reality stars. In his first of many posts to Instagram, Ryan said his wife’s “absence” has made his heart grow fonder.

“I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman,” he wrote. “She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we’re gonna find out…. I miss her already.”

In one of several followup posts, Ryan said he posted the social media messages for his wife, but they were misconstrued by the general public.

Amid conspiracy theories that Trista was dead, or that the couple was getting a divorce, Ryan said he was accused of “intentionally misleading” his followers for social media clout or fame.

“It felt weird to wear the clothes of past fame once again, even if only briefly,” Ryan wrote, noting how viral his posts had become. “It reminded me of how crazy life was and of how grateful I am for the life I have. But, to be honest, it also felt good to know people still cared, and worried and wondered.”

Ryan joked that he would return to posting only about his dog.

On Saturday, the same day that Trista made her own post, Ryan uploaded a photo of their family and welcomed Trista back.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true,” he wrote. “It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you.”

Maybe the public will never know what goes on behind the scenes, but at least for now, it’s safe to say there’s little reason for Bachelor Nation fans to fret over the Sutters.