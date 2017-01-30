Manitoba flood forecast to be released Monday

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s wet winter is raising concerns about potential spring flooding.

The government is expected to give a flood forecast Monday morning.

RELATED: Wet weather raises potential flood worries for Manitoba government

According to Environment Canada, this month saw the second rainiest day in January on record. A total of 2.9 millimetres of rain fell on Jan. 20, 2017.

A record amount of rain also fell across the province in October.

Winnipeg also experienced more snow in December than it has in over 100 years, according to Environment Canada.

At the beginning of December, Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pedersen said there is a chance of moderate to major flooding in some areas.

“In addition to freeze-up moisture and base river flows, other factors yet to be determined are winter and spring precipitation, melt rate, frost index and river and lake levels prior to spring runoff,” Pedersen said.