‘Snowiest city in Canada’: Winnipeg’s record breaking December

WINNIPEG– You’ve probably noticed that Winnipeg has been getting a lot of snow this month. But do you know just how much?

According to statistics provided by Environment Canada, the city is experiencing more snow this month than it has in over 100 years, and regardless of any expected snow that falls over the coming weekend, it’s the second snowiest month in Winnipeg’s history.

As of Dec. 29, the city has experienced 64 centimeters of the white stuff. That equals more than double the amount of snow Winnipeg saw in December 2015, and almost 10 times more than in December 2014.

David Phillips from Environment Canada said that after the unusually warm November, the city was due.

“It’s almost as if nature woke up and said ‘I better dump a bunch of snow on Winnipeg!'”

And we’re not done yet. This weekend’s forecast is calling for 10 to 15 cm. more as an Alberta Clipper heads to Southern Manitoba. If the system delivers, it would mean even more records for the city, which typically only experiences 23 cm. of snow in December.

“It’s about three and a half times what you’d usually get in December,” Phillips said, pointing to the current accumulation in the city. “Today, snow sitting on the ground in Winnipeg makes you the snowiest city in Canada.”

“Winnipeg has had it all this month.”

And that’s not all. Winnipeg has already experienced 14 days of snowfall this month; that’s five days more than the seasonal average with three days still remaining in the year.