More snow on the way for southern Manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — As city crews continue to clean up after the recent Christmas blizzard, southern Manitoba could be hit with yet another blast of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for parts of the province starting Friday morning.

“Another storm system coming to portions of southeast Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba on the heels of a powerful Colorado Low that brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to similar areas on Christmas Day and Boxing Day,” Environment Canada stated on its website.

WATCH: Highways heading out of Winnipeg closed on Boxing Day as a blizzard rolled through southern Manitoba

An Alberta Clipper is expected to come Friday, bringing 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to southern Manitoba. It will also bring a strong northwest wind, causing reduced visibility and blowing snow.

RELATED: ‘Right now we are trapped’: Winnipegger frustrated sidewalks not cleared after blizzard

The clipper is expected to track along the Yellowhead Highway corridor of southeastern Saskatchewan beginning Friday morning and then along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor in Manitoba by Friday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The storm advisory is expected to end in southeastern Manitoba late Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Southern Manitoba was hit with a blizzard Christmas evening, which continued into Boxing Day. The blizzard dumped about 25 cm of snow in Winnipeg.