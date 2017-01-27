Michelle Englot grabs another win at Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG — Michelle Englot continued her perfect run at the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 6-5 win over Darcy Robertson during Friday’s early draw at the Eric Coy Arena.

The two skips traded singles in the opening two ends before Englot scored three in the third. Robertson replied with a point in the following frame. She later stole singles in the fifth and seventh ends to tie the game 4-4.

Robertson was unable to chip away Englot’s shot stone with her last shot in the final end, handing the Granite skip a win.

“We are in control of our own destiny at this point” Englot said. “We are right where we wanted to be.”

With the victory, Englot improves to 5-0 atop the Asham Express Red Group. The seven-time Saskatchewan champion is playing in her first Manitoba women’s curling championship.

Defending provincial champion, Kerri Einarson broke free from a three-way tie for second place in her pool thanks to a 9-5 victory over Cathy Overton-Clapham Friday morning. Einarson will meet Englot in the late afternoon draw in what could be a battle for first in the group.

“It will be a huge game so we definitely want to be ready,” Einarson said. “I’m liking where we are at right now. If we keep playing like we played the last five games, we should be good.”

Other action saw Beth Perterson get past Meghan Armit 8-6. Dauphin’s Lisa Menard cruised past Tiffany McLean 12-4.