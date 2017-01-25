Scotties to help ensure survival of Charleswood Curling Club

WINNIPEG – For the first time in 15 years, the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts is being played in Winnipeg.

This year’s provincial women’s curling championship will run until Sunday at the Eric Coy Arena. The bonspiel was last held in Winnipeg in 2002 at the St. James Civic Centre.

“We are hoping that by putting on a good event here, it will help other clubs in the city think about bringing it back,” 2017 Scotties co-chair Deb McCreanor, said.

The Charleswood Curling Club, this year’s host, started planning for the tournament more than twelve months ago. A team of 240 volunteers have stepped up to help run the event. Organizers hope a successful Scotties will help ensure the survival of their curling club.

“We were struggling financially so putting on an event like this will help us out and keep our doors open for a few more years,” McCreanor said.

“Running a curling club is a business. There’s always regular maintenance and bills.”

McCreanor said ticket sales have been outstanding. She estimates more than 200 people attended Wednesday morning’s opening draw.

The provincial championship final is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.