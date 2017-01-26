Jennifer Jones perfect on day two of the Manitoba Scotties with back-to-back shutouts

WINNIPEG — Jennifer Jones and her St. Vital foursome were flawless on Thursday, literally.

The Olympic champions didn’t give up a single point in their two matches with back-to-back shutouts. Jones started the day with a 10-0 win over the Jennifer Briscoe rink from the Burntwood Curling Club. Then in the afternoon draw Jones matched her output with another decisive 10-0 triumph in defeating East St. Paul’s Colleen Kilgallen in just five ends.

Jones opened her match against Kilgallen with a 5-ender in the first end and then stole points in each the second, third, fourth and fifth ends before shaking hands.

Jones sits atop the Black Group standings with a perfect 4-0 record. The seven-time provincial champions have now outscored their opponents 37-8 in their four contests and they’ve played just a combined 24 ends in their four straight victories.

The other three matches in draw seven are still progress.

