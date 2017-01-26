Kerri Einarson back in the win column at Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG — Defending champion Kerri Einarson rebounded from her first loss at the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a commanding 10-3 victory over Tiffany McLean on Thursday.

Einarson stole three in the first end when McLean’s draw attempt came up light. Einarson later put up a point in the fourth before drawing for four in the sixth. She sealed the win in the eighth end with a double takeout for two.

McLean scored singles in the second, fifth and seventh ends.

“Things went much better today than last night,” Einarson said. “I think we got a better grasp on the ice. We caught on to everything much faster, were patient and it worked out well.”

With the victory, Einarson improves to 2-1 and moves into a four-way tie for second in her pool. Michelle Englot leads the group with an undefeated record. The Granite skip got past 2015 Manitoba junior women’s champion Beth Peterson 7-2 in five ends.

“It’s nice to get wins early because you know everybody is getting familiar with the ice towards the end of the week,” Englot said. “Everybody is going to come out with stronger games as the week goes on.”

Darcy Robertson and Cathy Overton-Clapham also grabbed victories during the afternoon draw. Robertson cruised past Meghan Armit 8-2 while Overton-Clapham beat Lisa Menard 9-5.

The top two teams of each pool advance to this weekend’s playoffs. If needed, a tiebreaker will be played Saturday afternoon.