January 26, 2017 11:24 am
Updated: January 26, 2017 12:29 pm

Jennifer Jones remains undefeated at Manitoba Scotties

Jennifer Jones (left) meets with her team following their opening draw win at the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Mike Arsenault / Global News
WINNIPEG — Seven-time provincial champion Jennifer Jones improved to 3-0 at the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 10-0 win over Jennifer Briscoe during Thursday morning’s draw at the Eric Coy Arena.

Jones opened the scoring with four points in the first end. The St. Vital skip added to her lead by stealing singles in both the second and third. The game was called after Jones posted another four-ender in the fifth.

The 2014 Olympic gold medalist has yet to play a full game at this year’s provincial women’s curling championship. Her top seeded rink only needed a combined 14 ends to capture its first two victories on Monday.

Shannon Birchard also came out victorious Thursday morning. Birchard beat Brandon’s Cheryl Reed 11-1 to up her record to 2-1. Joelle Brown fell 9-5 to Christine MacKay for her first loss of the bonspiel. Fourth seed Briane Meilleur squeaked past Colleen Kilgallen 8-6.

The provincial championship final is set for Sunday afternoon.

