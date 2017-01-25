Jennifer Jones wins second straight game on day one of Manitoba Scotties

WINNIPEG — Jennifer Jones earned back-to-back victories to start her quest for an eighth women’s provincial title at the Manitoba Scotties Tournament Of Hearts at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg.

The Jones’ rink defeated Christine MacKay from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in draw three. The top seeds and heavy favourites scored a three-ender in the second end, added deuces in each the fourth and fifth ends and stole a single point in the eighth end to secure an 8-5 victory.

The St. Vital foursome had already knocked off Brandon’s Cheryl Reed 9-3 to open the playdowns earlier on Wednesday.

RELATED: Jennifer Jones opens Manitoba Scotties with decisive victory

In other action in draw three, fourth seed Briane Meilleur of the Fort Rouge Curling club fell victim to Reed. Reed stole single points in both the ninth and tenth ends to upset Meilleur 8-6.

Jennifer Briscoe from the Burntwood Curling Club defeated St. Vital’s Shannon Birchard 7-3 for their first win of the bonspiel. Joelle Brown from the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club improved to 2-0 with a 9-4 triumph over East St. Paul’s Colleen Kilgallen.

Teams in the Red Group will play their second game of the day starting at 8:15 p.m.

RELATED: Scotties to help ensure survival of Charleswood Curling Club

Black Group Standings – Through Draw 3