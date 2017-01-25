Jennifer Jones opens Manitoba Scotties with decisive victory

WINNIPEG – Former Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Jones got off to a quick start at the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts, beating Brandon’s Cheryl Reed 9-3 in five ends during the opening draw Wednesday.

Jones put up four points in the first before stealing a pair in the second. The St. Vital skip later posted three points in the fourth.

Reed on the other hand, scored a single in the third end and a deuce in the fifth.

“I thought our team came out and played well,” Jones said. “It’s nice to have a couple of short games. We’re not getting any younger. It’s nice to get out there, get comfortable with the ice and feel confident.”

Jones is playing in her first Manitoba Scotties since winning it in 2015. The seven-time provincial champion automatically qualified for last year’s nationals as the defending Canadian champion.

“It’s always fun to play in provincials especially when it’s in Winnipeg,” Jones said. “We get to play in front of friends and family that we don’t usually play in front of. But its a catch-22. It’s also a tough grind and you want to make it to nationals.”

Fourth seed Briane Meilleur also picked up a victory in the opening draw. The Fort Rouge skip stole three in the final end against Christine MacKay for a 7-4 win. The 2017 Manitoba Scotties is Meilleur’s third but first as a skip.

“I’m pretty nervous,” Meilleur said. “I feel way more nervous than usual but I like being nervous. It doesn’t bother me but it is a different feeling for sure.”

St. Vital’s Shannon Birchard got past East St. Paul’s Colleen Kilgallen 9-2 in seven ends. Winnipegger Joelle Brown meanwhile doubled Jennifer Briscoe of the Burntwood Curling Club 10-5.

This year’s provincial championship runs until Sunday at the Eric Coy Arena.