Crime
January 27, 2017 2:48 am
Updated: January 27, 2017 2:52 am

RCMP say ‘dangerous’ man wanted in murder could be in Grande Prairie

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

An arrest warrant has been issued for Patrick Letendre of Atikameg, Alta. on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jeff Gladue.

COURTESY: High Prairie RCMP
The RCMP say a “dangerous” man wanted in connection with a homicide in Atikameg, Alta. earlier this month “may be in the Grande Prairie area.”

On Thursday, the Mounties updated the media as they continued a manhunt for 24-year-old Patrick Letendre, who is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Jeff Gladue, a resident of Atikameg, about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police said Letendre is “considered to be dangerous and the public is advised not to approach him if he is seen.” However, police hope that anybody who does see him calls them immediately.

Letendre is described as being 5’9″ and 184 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his nose and two tattoos: “LETENDRE” across his upper back and “459” on his left arm.

Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14. Police said officers were called to the home after shots were reported fired in the area.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate northern Alberta homicide

Letendre is the third person RCMP have sought in connection with the homicide. Earlier this month, police arrested and charged 40-year-old Ivy Laboucan with second-degree murder. Warrants were issued for Letendre and 21-year-old Blake Anderson of Slave Lake.

READ MORE: Woman arrested, search underway for 2 men after northern Alberta homicide

Police said Anderson was arrested without incident in Edmonton on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Letendre’s whereabouts or the death of Jeff Gladue is asked to call the High Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-523-3378. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Grande Prairie is about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

