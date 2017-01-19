Woman arrested, search underway for 2 men after northern Alberta homicide

RCMP have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman in connection to the death of a 32-year-old man in northern Alberta last weekend.

Police said Ivy Laboucan was charged with second-degree murder in Jeff Gladue’s death. Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg, Alta. on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the home after a report of shots being fired in the area. Atikameg is located about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Blake Anderson of Slave Lake and 24-year-old Patrick Letendre of Atikameg. Both men are wanted on second-degree murder charges.

Police said both men should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Anyone who sees the men is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anderson is 6’1″ tall and weighs 161 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a cross tattoo on his left forearm.

Letendre is 5’9″ tall and weighs 184 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a scar on his nose. He has the word “LETENDRE” tattooed across his upper back and the number “459” tattooed on his left arm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3378. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.