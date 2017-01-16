Crime
RCMP investigate northern Alberta homicide

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide in northern Alberta.

Police were called to a home in the community of Atikameg, where there was a report of a shooting Saturday evening at around 9:15.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 32-year-old man.

The RCMP said they don’t believe this was a random incident.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Atikameg is 378 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

