Mary Tyler Moore dead: TV star, feminist icon dies at age 80

Mary Tyler Moore, best known for starring on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 80.

TMZ first reported Wednesday afternoon that Moore was in grave condition at a Connecticut hospital. The news outlet reported that she was suffering from a number of health problems and that it had recently become critical.

Her former co-star Betty White told Closer magazine in 2014 that the 80-year-old has been living with diabetes for years, and is “nearly blind” from her battle with the disease.

In 2011, Moore’s spokesman, Alla Plotkin, told the Daily Mail that Moore had undergone surgery to remove a benign tumour from her brain.

Born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1936, Moore’s television career began at the age of 17 as “Happy Hotpoint,” a tiny dancing elf on Hotpoint appliances in TV commercials during the 1950s series Ozzie and Harriet. She appeared in 39 Hotpoint commercials in just five days.

Her first regular television role was as a mysterious telephone receptionist, whose voice was heard but only her legs appeared on camera for Richard Diamond, Private Detective.

She is known for her role of Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. The show gave a look into the work and home life of TV husband, Rob Petrie, played by Dick Van Dyke. Viewers were given an “inside look” at how a television show was written and produced. The series won 15 Emmy Awards and in 2002 it was ranked third on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

In January 2016, Van Dyke opened up about his then-TV wife.

“The first time I met Mary Tyler Moore, I thought she was just beautiful, but I thought she was a little young,” Van Dyke said of his co-star, who was just 24 when the show started, and 11 years his junior.

“We had this, like a teenage crush on each other,” the actor admits. “It was fun.”

In 1970, Moore successfully pitched The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The show was a half-hour newsroom sitcom that follows the premise of a single working woman’s life, alternating during the program between work and home. The program was a television shift, with the first never-married, independent career woman as the central character, played by Moore.

In 2007, TIME magazine put the show on its list of “17 Shows That Changed TV,” and stated that the series “liberated TV for adults — of both sexes” by being “a sophisticated show about grownups among other grownups, having grownup conversations.

Tina Fey explained that Moore’s show helped inspire 30 Rock’s emphasis on office relationships. “Our goal is to try to be like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, where it’s not about doing the news,” said Fey. Entertainment Weekly also noted that the main characters of 30 Rock mirror those of The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Over the course of her career, Moore was nominated for several awards, including two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. In 1985, she won the Crystal award, which honours outstanding women who, through their endurance and excellence of their work, have helped to expand the role of women within the entertainment industry.

Moore also found time to write two memoirs: After All and Growing Up Again: Life, Loves and Oh Yeah, Diabetes. The two reads addressed Moore being a recovering alcoholic and focuses on living with Type 1 diabetes.

Moore was the International Chairman of JDRF, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She used her celebrity status to help raise funds and awareness of diabetes mellitus Type 1. In 2007, the foundation honoured Moore’s dedication by creating “Forever Moore,” a research initiative which will support JDRF’s Academic Research and Development and JDRF’s Clinical Development Program. The program translates basic research advances into new treatments and technologies for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Moore also worked with Farm Sanctuary, an American animal protection organization, to raise awareness about the process involved in factory farming and to promote compassionate treatment of farm animals. In 1996, she appeared as herself on an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ sitcom Ellen. The storyline of the episode includes Moore honouring DeGeneres for trying to save a 65-year-old lobster from being eaten at a seafood restaurant.

Moore was also co-founder of Broadway Barks, an annual animal adopt-a-thon held in New York City. She worked to make New York City a no-kill city and to encourage adopting animals from shelters.

