Madonna banned by Texas radio station after Women’s March speech

Madonna has been banned from radio station HITS 105 in Texarkana, Texas as a response to her comments at the Women’s March in Washington on Jan. 21.

The Vogue singer told the crowd she was angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives.

In a statement issued Jan. 24, the Texarkana classic hits station said Madonna’s songs would be removed from the station’s local programming “indefinitely.”

The station’s general manager, Terry Thomas, said in a statement, “Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it’s a matter of patriotism. It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments. If all stations playing Madonna took their lead from us, that would send a powerful economic message to Madonna.”

The statement was posted to the radio station’s Facebook page, followed by the hashtag #NoMoreMadonna.

The announcement drew many Facebook comments.

“Well, I guess your publicity tricks are working,” a Facebook user responded. “Now I know this radio station exists. Thank Madonna for that.” The station thanked the reader for their “light hearted answer.”

Another Facebook user said, “You have 600 likes and are just using Madonna for attention. Her remarks were on behalf of women’s rights, your ban is for a cheap ratings stunt. You are confusing patriotism with blind, partisan zeal and theatrics.”

Many others began to comment on the post, with requests for the station to play Like a Virgin and Express Yourself. Others were thanking the station for “standing up for America.”

According to Billboard, HITS 105 is not monitored by Nielsen Soundscan, so it’s unclear if Madonna was played regularly on the station before Tuesday’s announcement.

This is not the first bit of criticism Madonna has received over her speech.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan criticized Madonna on his show, saying she’s “fuelling an idea” to “assassinate” President Trump. (He was one of several notable personalities to chide the singer.)

Morgan also took to Twitter to condemn the singer’s outburst.

Publicly threatening to bomb the White House is a serious criminal offence. @Madonna should be arrested. #WomensMarch — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

American politician Newt Gingrich also took issue with Madonna’s speech; on Monday morning’s FOX and Friends, he said she should be arrested.

.@newtgingrich: Madonna ought to be arrested for saying she thought about blowing up the White House pic.twitter.com/5LCz4y7o0O — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 23, 2017

The 58-year-old singer took to Instagram to clear up the confusion about her remarks.

“Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and that’s exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. ” she captioned a photo of herself with the words “I choose love!”

Madonna explained that she does not encourage violence and felt that parts of her speech were taken “wildly out of context.”