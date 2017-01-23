Piers Morgan, Newt Gingrich call for Madonna’s arrest after Women’s March speech

While speaking at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, pop icon Madonna stated that she wanted to blow up the White House and delivered a profanity-filled rant on live television.

On Saturday, the singer said that she was angry after the election and had thought “an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Cable news networks broadcasting her speech cut away after Madonna used several expletives.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan criticized Madonna on his show, saying she’s “fuelling an idea” to “assassinate” President Trump. (He was one of several notable personalities to chide the singer.)

When his co-host told him he was “incredibly rude” for his Madonna remarks, Morgan went on to say, “No, no, it’s not rudeness. It’s about calling out people for saying incredibly offensive things. You try going to an airport and saying you’d been thinking about blowing up the White House and you’d be arrested. Try it.”

Morgan also took to Twitter to condemn the singer’s outburst.

Publicly threatening to bomb the White House is a serious criminal offence. @Madonna should be arrested. #WomensMarch — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

American politician Newt Gingrich also took issue with Madonna’s speech; on Monday morning’s FOX and Friends, he said she should be arrested.

“She is parallel to the young fascists running around town breaking windows. All of them should be given maximum sentence…,” Gingrich said. “What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She’s part of it. And I think we have to be prepared to protect ourselves. Frankly, she ought to be… the truth is she ought to be arrested.”

.@newtgingrich: Madonna ought to be arrested for saying she thought about blowing up the White House pic.twitter.com/5LCz4y7o0O — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 23, 2017

The 58-year-old singer took to Instagram to clear up the confusion about her remarks.

“Yesterday’s Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and that’s exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. ” she captioned a photo of herself with the words “I choose love!”

Madonna explained that she does not encourage violence and felt that parts of her speech were taken “wildly out of context.”

“My speech began with ‘ I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world,” she wrote. “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

Madonna concluded the post by saying, “It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love.'”

