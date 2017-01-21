Stars come out in droves for Women’s March On Washington

WARNING: Language appears in this story that may be offensive to some readers

While U.S. president Donald Trump’s inauguration lacked star power Friday, a day later many of the missing celebrities could be found at the Women’s March On Washington.

Hundreds of thousands of people attended the Women’s March On Washington in an effort to send “a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

Washington was the focal point for the event, but hundreds of rallies held across North America and around the globe.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington: 500,000 expected to participate

Celebrities showed their support by speaking at the various events or just joining the crowd.

Actresses Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd and America Ferrera spoke in Washington Saturday as did documentarian Michael Moore.

“The majority of Americans did not want Donald J Trump in the White House,” Moore said. “And we are here today as their representatives.”

Recieving my precious custom knit #pussyhatproject from a woman in WA state who is unable to be here in DC for the @womensmarch in person. She sent with it a note that reproductive health is important to her. #godblessusall A video posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Ferrera urged the crowd to stand up for “moral core of this nation.”

“(Trump) would like us to forget the words, give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, your yearning to be free,” Ferrera said. “And instead take up a credo of hate, fear and suspicion of one another. But we are gathered here, and across the country, and around the world.”

WATCH: Michael Moore rips, throws away newspaper of Trump on front

Actor Scarlett Johansson took to the stage to defend Planned Parenthood, which she said is essential for health care in the U.S.

“Planned Parenthood provided a safe space where I was treated with careful guidance,” she said to the crowd. “I’m sure there’s no one here who hasn’t been touched by Planned Parenthood, directly or otherwise.

“President Trump I did not vote for you. That being said I respect that you are the president and I want to support you. But first you need to support me.”

While Hollywood was well represented on stage, there was also star power in the audience as well.

Singers Katy Perry, Zendaya and Ariana Grande were both there. Grande was on hand with her mother and grandmother.

everything #womensmarch #myrock #queeeent A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister,… https://t.co/pw2DPZYgbq — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 21, 2017

Jake and Maggie Gylklenhall were also on hand.

YALL OUR HERE SAYING WE SHOULDN'T PROTEST BUT JAKE GYLLENHAAL HAS SPOKEN pic.twitter.com/cCNwj6HLre — g (@makingwater) January 21, 2017

Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Cher, and Frances McDormand were also expected to be in Washington but the event in Washington was not the only one to see celebrities appear.

The Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah. Charlize Theron and Nick Offerman were among the celebrities who partook in a march there.

In Vancouver, actress Vera Fermiga was on hand to lend her support to the March.

In New York, British actress Helen Mirren was on hand.

Helen Mirren told me "today I am a proud New Yorker." #WomensMarch NYC pic.twitter.com/Ap30M6lfgN — Maria Hinojosa (@Maria_Hinojosa) January 21, 2017

Like the rest of us, some celebrities were unable to attend but still sent messages of support.

Can't be at the #WomensMarch today because I'm about to drop a baby out my vag, but I'm donating to the @ACLU. — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 21, 2017

So proud of my sisters all over US & world who stand together 4 our rights & to protect the vulnerable. Thx men who stand with. #womensmarch — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) January 21, 2017