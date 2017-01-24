2017 Oscar nominations: Full list of 89th Academy Awards nominees

The nominees for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Oscar winners Brie Larson (Room) and Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) will be revealing the nominees.

Expected nominees include the much-beloved La La Land, starring Canada’s own Ryan Gosling and Hollywood darling Emma Stone, and Golden Globe-winning Moonlight. Both actors won Golden Globes for their performances. Heavily dramatic movies Manchester By the Sea and Fences are also anticipated to pick up nods.



READ MORE: Golden Globes 2017 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Dark horses include comic-book blockbuster Deadpool and its lead actor, Canuck Ryan Reynolds.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on Feb. 26, 2017. This will be his first time helming the big awards show.

Find the complete list of Oscar nominees below, updated as the announcement ceremony goes on.

This is an updating story… you can watch the nominations LIVE in the video, above.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 26, 2017 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.