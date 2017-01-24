2017 Oscar nominations: Full list of 89th Academy Awards nominees
The nominees for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former Oscar winners Brie Larson (Room) and Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) will be revealing the nominees.
Expected nominees include the much-beloved La La Land, starring Canada’s own Ryan Gosling and Hollywood darling Emma Stone, and Golden Globe-winning Moonlight. Both actors won Golden Globes for their performances. Heavily dramatic movies Manchester By the Sea and Fences are also anticipated to pick up nods.
Dark horses include comic-book blockbuster Deadpool and its lead actor, Canuck Ryan Reynolds.
Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars ceremony, which is taking place on Feb. 26, 2017. This will be his first time helming the big awards show.
Find the complete list of Oscar nominees below, updated as the announcement ceremony goes on.
Best Picture
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Directing
Film Editing
Foreign Language Film
Original Score
Production Design
Visual Effects
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Costume Design
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Makeup and Hairstyling
Original Song
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
This is an updating story… you can watch the nominations LIVE in the video, above.
The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Feb. 26, 2017 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.Follow @CJancelewicz
