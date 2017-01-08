Golden Globes 2017 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards
The first big celebrity awards show of the year is the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will reward the best in movies and TV with little statuettes.
The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It starts up at 6 p.m. ET with red-carpet coverage. 2016 was a strange year in entertainment, with many more flops than successes at the movie theatre, but TV bursting at the seams with high-quality, engrossing work.
Musical film La La Land, starring Canada’s own Ryan Gosling (who’s also nominated for his performance in the movie), leads the Golden Globe nominations with seven. Runner-up Moonlight, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned rave reviews across the board, is the second-most nominated production with six.
READ MORE: Who’s presenting at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony? [via ET Canada]
In the TV categories, The People vs. O.J. Simpson continued its award-show dominance with five nominations, including acting nominations for series stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. The TV categories were also filled with more recent shows not eligible for September’s Emmy Awards, including The Night Of, Westworld, Atlanta, This Is Us and Insecure.
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the Globes ceremony for the first time this year, taking over from acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais. The HFPA votes and selects the winners.
The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and the winners will be updated throughout the night.
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
READ MORE: Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters on being 2017’s Miss Golden Globes [via ET Canada]
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
WATCH BELOW: Stars react to their Golden Globes nominations (and more)
Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing Trolls
Zootopia
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Arrival
Lion
La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
READ MORE: Preparing for the Golden Globes [via ET Canada]
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Elle
Divines
Toni Erdmann
Neruda
The Salesman
Best Director, Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Hell or High Water
TV
Best Television Series, Drama
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
Westworld
This Is Us
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Transparent
Atlanta
Veep
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Best Performance By an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
WATCH: Jimmy Fallon on Ryan Reynolds vs. Ryan Gosling [via ET Canada]
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Sky
Best Television Limited Series
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The Dresser
American Crime
For more information about this year’s Golden Globes, visit the awards’ official site.Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments