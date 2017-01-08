Golden Globes 2017 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

The first big celebrity awards show of the year is the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will reward the best in movies and TV with little statuettes.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It starts up at 6 p.m. ET with red-carpet coverage. 2016 was a strange year in entertainment, with many more flops than successes at the movie theatre, but TV bursting at the seams with high-quality, engrossing work.

Musical film La La Land, starring Canada’s own Ryan Gosling (who’s also nominated for his performance in the movie), leads the Golden Globe nominations with seven. Runner-up Moonlight, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned rave reviews across the board, is the second-most nominated production with six.

In the TV categories, The People vs. O.J. Simpson continued its award-show dominance with five nominations, including acting nominations for series stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. The TV categories were also filled with more recent shows not eligible for September’s Emmy Awards, including The Night Of, Westworld, Atlanta, This Is Us and Insecure.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the Globes ceremony for the first time this year, taking over from acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais. The HFPA votes and selects the winners.

The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and the winners will be updated throughout the night.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama



Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing Trolls

Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Arrival

Lion

La La Land

Moonlight

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Elle

Divines

Toni Erdmann

Neruda

The Salesman

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Hell or High Water

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Crown

Westworld

This Is Us

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Transparent

Atlanta

Veep

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Best Performance By an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling, London Sky

Best Television Limited Series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The Dresser

American Crime

