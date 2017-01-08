Entertainment
January 8, 2017 7:28 pm

Golden Globes 2017 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Chris J By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Golden Globes statuettes on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
The first big celebrity awards show of the year is the Golden Globes, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will reward the best in movies and TV with little statuettes.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It starts up at 6 p.m. ET with red-carpet coverage. 2016 was a strange year in entertainment, with many more flops than successes at the movie theatre, but TV bursting at the seams with high-quality, engrossing work.

Musical film La La Land, starring Canada’s own Ryan Gosling (who’s also nominated for his performance in the movie), leads the Golden Globe nominations with seven. Runner-up Moonlight, which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and earned rave reviews across the board, is the second-most nominated production with six.

In the TV categories, The People vs. O.J. Simpson continued its award-show dominance with five nominations, including acting nominations for series stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. The TV categories were also filled with more recent shows not eligible for September’s Emmy Awards, including The Night Of, Westworld, Atlanta, This Is Us and Insecure.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon will be hosting the Globes ceremony for the first time this year, taking over from acerbic comedian Ricky Gervais. The HFPA votes and selects the winners.

The full list of nominees in the major categories is below, and the winners will be updated throughout the night.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing Trolls
Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Arrival
Lion
La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Elle
Divines
Toni Erdmann
Neruda
The Salesman

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Hell or High Water

TV

Best Television Series, Drama

Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
Westworld
This Is Us

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Transparent
Atlanta
Veep
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Liev Schrieber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Best Performance By an Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling, London Sky

Best Television Limited Series

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The Dresser
American Crime

For more information about this year’s Golden Globes, visit the awards’ official site.

