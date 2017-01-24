Paris Jackson says her father, Michael Jackson, was ‘murdered’

As of late, Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson, has been outspoken on social media, lashing out at the press or online trolls whenever she feels unjustly treated. Honourably, Paris also stands up for her late father when tabloid stories address his troubled personal life.

Paris recently gave a candid, full-length interview to Rolling Stone, revealing details about an alleged sexual assault in childhood, past thoughts about suicide and what it was like growing up on Neverland Ranch.

Now age 18, the King of Pop’s only daughter also discussed her father’s death and why she believes he was “murdered.” She points a finger at Michael’s doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray, and AEG Live, the promoters managing his comeback concert tour, This Is It. Paris also makes reference to things her father would say, like “people were out to get him.”

Paris says Michael’s “exhaustion” was apparent in the months leading up to his death in 2009.

“I’d tell him, ‘Let’s take a nap.’ Because he looked tired. We’d be in school, meaning downstairs in the living room, and we’d see dust falling from the ceiling and hear stomping sounds because he was rehearsing upstairs.”

“AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” she continued. “They drain them dry and work them to death. My dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.”



In 2009, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael’s death after the pop singer became dependent on propofol, which ultimately played a role in his death at the age of 50.

Interestingly, Paris is insistent that Michael was murdered, despite the drug addiction and overexertion factors.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day,'” she said. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls**t. It’s a chess game, and I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

As for the sexual abuse claims that dogged Michael for much of his career, Paris continues to deny there is any truth to them.

“Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do,” she said. “And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?'”

Read the Rolling Stone interview in its entirety here.