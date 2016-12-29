Protect Betty White: Fans raise money to save actress from 2016

We’ve lost many cherished stars this year and Betty White fans are determined to keep the Golden Girls star safe from 2016.

A fan has started a GoFundMe campaign to “protect” the actress from this year: Demetrios Hrysikos from Spartanburg, South Carolina, created the “Help Protect Betty White From 2016” campaign and has already raised more than $2,900.

Hrysikos writes that if White is up for it, he’ll use the money to buy a plane ticket and stand outside her front door to ward off the evils of the year. If White won’t accept his offer, Hrysikos has other plans for the donated money.

“Now, assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year [sic],” he writes on the campaign page. His initial goal was set at $2,000.

He added an update after discovering his campaign had gone viral.

“The idea came to me after news of Carrie Fisher’s passing to try and put a smile back on some people faces and do some good! 2016 has taken so many great artists and SLT helps support and nurture new budding talent in our town,” he writes. “This has been unexpected but let’s make it a good thing! We need new artists to carry the mantle of all the great ones we lost this year so keep sharing and donating to ensure a better 2017 for the arts.”

White will turn 95 years old on January 17.