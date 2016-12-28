In memoriam: Celebrities we lost in 2016

We lost dozens of celebrities in 2016, from legendary musicians to long-time TV stars to pop-culture staples, and it was jarring to wake up to news of another passing almost every week.

As stars age along with us, no doubt we’ll be saying goodbye to more and more of our favourite stars as the years go on, but unquestionably, this year certainly packed a wallop.

Here are some of the big-name celebrities we lost in 2016, in no particular order.