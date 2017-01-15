Man killed after car slams into pole in Brampton

A man has died after his vehicle hit a pole in Brampton late Saturday.

Peel Regional Police said Sunday that officers were called to Clark Boulevard, near Bramalea City Centre, just after 11:30 p.m.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Vehicle being removed from scene. Traffic signal light to be assessed prior to roadway being opened. pic.twitter.com/hvrfYUWWn3 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 15, 2017

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-453-3311.