Man killed after car slams into pole in Brampton
A man has died after his vehicle hit a pole in Brampton late Saturday.
Peel Regional Police said Sunday that officers were called to Clark Boulevard, near Bramalea City Centre, just after 11:30 p.m.
The man, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-453-3311.
