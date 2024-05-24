Relative of woman stabbed to death at Mississauga motel charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

A relative of a woman who was stabbed to death at a Mississauga motel has been charged with murder, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that officers responded to a stabbing at a motel in the area of Britannia Road East and Whittle Road at 9:30 a.m. on Monday for a stabbing.

Emergency crews located a woman in her 50s who had been stabbed and she died at the scene.

What led up to the stabbing remains unclear.

Police announced Friday that on Tuesday, 25-year-old Mississauga resident Waleed Osman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said that Osman was a relative of the woman, but didn’t say how they were related and noted that this was not an intimate partner violence incident.

Anyone with additional information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.