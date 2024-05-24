Elderly man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly man has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s downtown core on Friday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Grange and Spadina avenues at around 9:47 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an elderly man to a trauma centre in serious condition. In a later update, police said the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said the man is believed to be in his 70s.

The driver remained at the scene and the area is closed for the investigation.

